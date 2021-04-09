BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Friday, the release of the South Korean ship, which had been held in his country since last January.

Khatibzadeh explained that the step was taken by order of the Public Prosecutor after the investigations ended and at the request of the Korean government.

The spokesman said that “the captain and the ship did not have a bad record in the area of ​​violations in the region, which provided the ground for a positive view of the Prosecutor General for the release of the ship.”

Khatibzadeh pointed out that “Iran, as a country with long coasts in the Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, insists on full compliance with maritime laws, including environ mental protection laws, and affirms that it will monitor any violations in this regard.”

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said that the ship was released on Friday, and that it left Iran with its sailors.

