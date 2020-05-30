BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday condemning the racial discrimination against against African-Americans in the United States.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement called on Washington to respect the voices of the protesters and to halts its violence against them.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed regret for the killing of blacks in America, condemns the deadly racial discrimination in it, and demands that American officials implement justice in such killings,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote tweeted on Saturday.
“The voice of the protesters should be heard, so the suppression of the persecuted Americans and the restrictions of the media must be stopped quickly,” they said.
Violent confrontations erupted between American protesters and the police during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to protest the killing of a George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man that was murdered by a police officer.
There was widespread anger in the state after the spread of a video showing the citizen being murdered by the police officer, as he repeatedly stated before his death: “I cannot breathe”, while the police officer pressed his knee hard on his neck, until he suffocated and died.
Source: IRNA
