BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Air Force revealed the news of a helicopter crashing near the southern city of Shiraz.
The commander of the Iranian Air Force, in statements with the Tasnim agency, denied the news, saying: “Fortunately, none of our helicopters crashed today at Shiraz.”
Furthermore, they said the fires were caused by forest fires near the city of Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Iranian Mehr news agency also quoted official sources as denying the circulation of the helicopter, and said that the smoke plumes were caused by a fire, not by a helicopter.
Iranian opposition media had said that “the helicopter crashed in the city of Maroudasht when it was on its way to Shiraz,” without giving further details.
While news accounts and activists on social media circulated a video, it shows what they claim are “moments after the helicopter fell.”
