BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the Iranian Air Force revealed the news of a helicopter crashing near the southern city of Shiraz.

The commander of the Iranian Air Force, in statements with the Tasnim agency, denied the news, saying: “Fortunately, none of our helicopters crashed today at Shiraz.”

Furthermore, they said the fires were caused by forest fires near the city of Shiraz in southern Iran.

The Iranian Mehr news agency also quoted official sources as denying the circulation of the helicopter, and said that the smoke plumes were caused by a fire, not by a helicopter.

Iranian opposition media had said that “the helicopter crashed in the city of Maroudasht when it was on its way to Shiraz,” without giving further details.

While news accounts and activists on social media circulated a video, it shows what they claim are “moments after the helicopter fell.”

Regular
Commenter
joe
2020-06-29 17:39

good news we must HELp our brother in AHWAZ they need hep from us let them with weapon to defend themselves, money fund medicine and open offices in all Arabs worlds recognised AHWAZ is a country occupied by the Iranian FREE AHWAZ

Parsa
Parsa
2020-06-29 19:23
Reply to  joe

Shut up you traitors to the land and people if your not happy move integrity of sovereign iran will not change

Regular
Commenter
joe
2020-06-29 17:42

Boycott all Iranian products and stop Iran people landing to any Arabs state we don’t need them closed Arabs embassy in Iran and in Lebanon too , hezbollah and Iran are in charge of Lebanon , the lebanese people must stand up against the Iranian and the terrorist Hezbollah invaded

