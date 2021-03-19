BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that Iranian courts are carefully looking into the civil and criminal aspects of the assassination case of General Qassem Soleimani, and verdicts will be issued soon.

In response to Sputnik Farsi’s question about whether Iran plans to raise the issue of handing over the “killers of Qassem Soleimani” with the new administration to Joe Biden, the Iranian official said:

“Solving the case of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani was one of the most important matters for Iran from the first day of this tragedy. Iranian courts have carefully considered the civil and criminal aspects of the case. Judgments will be issued very soon, and we will announce the names of all the criminals and those involved, which will be easier for Iran, according to international law.”

The spokesperson continued, “There is no doubt that the main party involved in the case is the United States, and more specifically, former President Donald Trump, and all the people of his administration are involved in this treacherous murder. They are among the main accused in this case. Therefore, we will go to the end in this case and solve this problem with the United States in all possible legal ways. ”

Soleimani, alongside the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated near Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd in a drone strike carried out by the US.

Following the assassinations of Soleimani and Mohandis, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran fired several rockets at two Iraqi bases hosting the US forces.

Since then, tensions between the US and Iran have remained high; however, the election of Joe Biden was expected to reestablish dialogue between the two countries.

Source: Sputnik Farsi

