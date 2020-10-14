BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – Iran announced that it had been subjected to a major cyber-attack that targeted on Tuesday, several of its government institutions, without accusing a specific party or country.

The Maher Center for Coordination and Relief in Electronic Incidents, affiliated to the Iranian Ministry of Communications and Technology, confirmed on Wednesday, that the large-scale attack targeted two government institutions and led to the interruption of communication with the networks and services of a number of government agencies and institutions.

They said, “Iran has succeeded in the recent period to repel and thwart most of the cyber-attacks it has been subjected to,” stressing that “the United States of America and Israel have always stood behind these attacks on the pretext of causing sabotage in Iranian institutions.”

Cyber Attack

The center stated that some government agencies, after receiving warnings, took the initiative to temporarily cut off some services and conduct technical tests as a precaution, noting that precautionary warnings were issued to government officials and experts at the country level.

The center did not reveal the source of the attack and the extent of the damage caused by it.

The statement came in confirmation of media reports that reported yesterday that a number of ministries and institutions in Iran have been subjected to cyber-attacks, which resulted in the disruption of networks and systems of a number of ports and the disruption of the banking system.

Last February, Iran was hit by a cyber-attack, which it described as the largest in its history, which led to a temporary shutdown of the Internet.

In July, the country witnessed a massive explosion at its Ahvaz nuclear facility, which was believed to have been caused by a cyber attack or internal party.