BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian authorities announced that 10 shells had fallen inside Iranian territory as a result of the battles in the Karabakh region between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

The governor of the city of Khoda Afrin in northwestern Iran, Ali Amiri Raad, said that the shelling has been going on inside Iranian territory for days due to the battles in Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Raad said that at least ten shells fell on Saturday in uninhabited areas in the villages of Quli Beiko and Khalaf Beiko, without causing any losses.

The Governor of Khoda Afrin expressed his concern about the gathering of residents on the border areas to watch the military battles on the other side of the border, calling on the people to avoid gathering due to what he described as “the precarious security” in the border area.

More than 35 mortar shells have fallen so far in the Iranian lands adjacent to the areas of military conflict in Karabakh, and some of them caused damage to housing units, the injury of a small child, and the displacement of some residents to safe areas.

This incident comes after Tehran warned, earlier Saturday, the two parties to the conflict in Karabakh against launching any aggression on Iranian territory.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “We affirm that no aggression on our land is accepted and tolerated by any of the conflicting parties, and we warn all parties seriously to take the necessary precautions in this regard.”