BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Secretary of the Iranian Expediency Council, Mohsen Rezaei, saiid that the weapon used in the assassination of the scientist in the field of nuclear energy, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, belonged to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Rezaei referred to the use of modern technologies and satellite-guided weapons and pointed out that the specific weapon used by the perpetrators of the assassination.

“The weapon with which the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated belonged to NATO,” he said, pointing out that “in recent years, terrorist organizations have repeatedly tried to assassinate Fakhrizadeh, but their efforts were thwarted, but this time by using advanced technologies and using lasers and smart satellite-guided weapons, they were able to carry out their operation.”

“The machine gun in which Khatibzadeh was assassinated was placed precisely on the road that Fakhrizadeh passed by, and the weapons were silent, and the martyr’s family and his guards did not hear the sound of bullets,” he added.

Last week, Iran buried the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated, Friday, November 27th, after his car was targeted near the capital, Tehran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to respond in a timely manner to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, while the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, called for an investigation into the assassination, stressing at the same time the need to inflict final punishment on the perpetrators and leaders of this crime.

While no party has claimed responsibility for the assassination, Tehran maintains that the Israeli Mossad and the opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), were behind the killing.