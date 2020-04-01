BEIRUT, LEBANON 1:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement claiming that the actions of the U.S. military in Iraq are pushing the region into catastrophe.
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, ‘Abbas Mousavi, said that “the American military moves in Iraq are contrary to the official demands announced by the Iraqi government as they contradict the position of the Iraqi parliament and people, and from here it can drag the region into tension and drive it to disastrous conditions.”
“While the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the international community emphasize the cessation of provocative and war-taking measures in light of the spread of the coronavirus, American actions come to raise tensions and lead the region to a state of instability,” Mousavi said.
Mousavi also called on the American forces to respect the will of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people, calling for the withdrawal of these forces from the country and to refrain from fueling tension in the region.
On Monday, the United States deployed the Patriot air defense missile system to the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base, which houses U.S. soldiers, and the Harir Base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards played down the importance of the American threats to launch attacks against Hashd Al-Asha’abi, considering it nothing more than “psychological warfare.”
The deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in political affairs, Brigadier Yadallah Guwani hand added that “any U.S. military operation in Iraq is doomed to be a big failure.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.