BEIRUT, LEBANON 1:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement claiming that the actions of the U.S. military in Iraq are pushing the region into catastrophe.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, ‘Abbas Mousavi, said that “the American military moves in Iraq are contrary to the official demands announced by the Iraqi government as they contradict the position of the Iraqi parliament and people, and from here it can drag the region into tension and drive it to disastrous conditions.”

“While the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the international community emphasize the cessation of provocative and war-taking measures in light of the spread of the coronavirus, American actions come to raise tensions and lead the region to a state of instability,” Mousavi said.

Mousavi also called on the American forces to respect the will of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people, calling for the withdrawal of these forces from the country and to refrain from fueling tension in the region.

On Monday, the United States deployed the Patriot air defense missile system to the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base, which houses U.S. soldiers, and the Harir Base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards played down the importance of the American threats to launch attacks against Hashd Al-Asha’abi, considering it nothing more than “psychological warfare.”

The deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in political affairs, Brigadier Yadallah Guwani hand added that “any U.S. military operation in Iraq is doomed to be a big failure.”

