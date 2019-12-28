The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) released footage of the Russian, Chinese and Iranian Navies performing joint maritime maneuvers at the Oman Gulf in the Indian Ocean on Friday.
A Russian ship arriving at the Port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar being welcomed by the sound of trumpets and marines waving Iran flags, can be seen on footage, alongside other vessels and submarines performing joint exercises in the ocean.
The Iranian Admiral and Spokesperson for the Iran-Russia-China joint naval drills, Gholamreza Tahani explained: “The most important purposes of this combined trilateral joint drill of Russia, China and Iran, are the exchange of experience in maritime relief and rescue fields, the strengthening and improvement of international maritime trade security in the northern region of the Indian Sea and also exchanging experience in the field of maritime relief and rescue.”
The joint drills, dubbed under the code name ‘Marine Security Belt,’ is the first of its kind with the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 1979 revolution, and reportedly aims to counteract US influence in the region.
Credit: Ruptly
