BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Iran is capable of producing a nuclear bomb in less than a year, an Israeli intelligence source told Kan 11 on Thursday evening, as reported by Arutz Sheva.

“Iran can achieve a nuclear bomb within less than a year, if they decide to act quickly in that direction,” the Israeli intelligence was quoted telling Kan 11.

Furthermore, the Israeli intelligence source said that Israel conitnues to pass materials to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but that due to bureaucracy, the agency checks the materials very slowly.

Israel has been closely monitoring the Iranian nuclear program for several years now and their intelligence agencies continue to carry out ‘security’ activities that seek to prevent the Islamic Republic from attaining this weapon.

Despite these allegations, Iran maintains that their nuclear technology has nothing to do with producing the bomb, but rather, for improving the everyday lives of its people.

