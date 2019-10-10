BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Iran issued a statement on Thursday that called on Turkey to halt its military incursion into northeast Syria.

In the statement, Iran called on its neighbor and major trading partner Turkey to halt all hostilities and ‘immediately’ withdraw its forces from Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over Turkey’s military offensive which has put civilian lives at risk.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry welcomed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria’s northern border.

“We welcome the U.S. troops withdrawal from both Syria and the areas where its troops are present”, they said.

