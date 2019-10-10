BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Iran issued a statement on Thursday that called on Turkey to halt its military incursion into northeast Syria.
In the statement, Iran called on its neighbor and major trading partner Turkey to halt all hostilities and ‘immediately’ withdraw its forces from Syria.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over Turkey’s military offensive which has put civilian lives at risk.
On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry welcomed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria’s northern border.
“We welcome the U.S. troops withdrawal from both Syria and the areas where its troops are present”, they said.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.