BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution for International Affairs, stated that his country opposes foreign interference in the region.

During his meeting on Saturday with the the Syrian ambassador to Tehran, and a delegation of sheikhs and leaders of the Syrian tribes, Velayati said, “Iran stands in the face of injustice, conspiracies, attacks and malicious plans by enemies to weaken and divide states in the region as well as they support their people.”

Velayati noted that the position of US President Donald Trump is irrational, saying, “the claim by the US President that his presence in Syria is to control its oil; this is illegal and piracy, and these statements are contrary to international laws.”

The Iranian official stated that the wealth of nations for their people and the American position indicates the depth of the conspiracy against Islamic peoples, stressing “the need to stand in the face of this blatant attack to steal the wealth of the peoples of the region.”

The adviser of the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution for International Affairs stressed Iran’s condemnation of establishing a buffer zone in Syria, and said, “We are against foreign interference in Syria and that the buffer zone means changing the geography of the region, and it is incompatible with the interests of the Syrian people.”

Ali Akbar Velayati explained that any changes to the Syrian Basic Law must be in the hands of the people and without foreign interference.

In the same context, during the meeting, the sheikhs and leaders of the Syrian tribes expressed their thanks and appreciation to the leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people and government for their support to the Syrian people.

