BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Iranian air defense system has been deployed in for several months now, a source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News from Damascus.
According to the source, the Iranian Armed Forces deployed one of their air defense systems to the T-4 Airbase in eastern Homs after a big attack by the Israeli military killed several IRGC personnel at the installation.
The source said that in addition to the Iranian air defense system at the T-4 Airbase, the Russian military also has their own weapons at the installation to protect their forces in case of an attack.
In regards to the alleged interception of an Israeli warplane by the Russian Su-35, the source said he could not confirm these claims because the Russian forces in Syria have not divulged this information.
The T-4 Airbase in Syria is one of the only installations in Syria that has both an Iranian and Russian presence.
During the Syrian Army’s operation to retake Albukamal and several other areas east of the Euphrates, the Russian and Iranian armed forces used the T-4 Airbase to attack the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions.
However, since mid-2018, the base has mostly just housed military personnel from both the Russian and Iranian armed forces.
