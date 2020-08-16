BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, announced that the United States suffered in its draft resolution to extend the arms embargo against Iran by an “unprecedented defeat” at the U.N. Security Council by a score of 2-13.

During his press statements, Zarif said , “We witnessed an unprecedented defeat for America in the Security Council with the voice of only one country besides America, as this matter should not be forgotten, and educating public opinion, whether in Iran or the rest of the world in these circumstances.”

Zarif considered what was said about the early collapse of the nuclear agreement that it was not only exaggerated, but rather far from reality.

The U.N. Security on Friday, failed to reach a resolution to extend the arms embargo against Iran, after Russia and China opposed the move in the Security Council, while France, Britain, Germany and eight other countries abstained from voting.

At the time, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said, “(The Security Council) rejected a reasonable decision to extend the arms embargo imposed 13 years ago on Iran and paved the way for the leading sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific restrictions from the United Nations.”