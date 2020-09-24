BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – In response to the statements of the King of Saudi Arabia, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Gulf Kingdom is the main seat and refuge of terrorist and expiatory groups, claiming that they are the main financial and logistical supporter of terrorism in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry considered that “supporting the Saudi regime and keeping pace with the United States” ​​in the policy of maximum pressure against Iran and its “efforts to strengthen its relations with Israel and provide billions of dollars” would not achieve any result for Saudi Arabia, but would turn it into a “despicable creature” among the Arab countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement considered that Saudi Arabia’s defeats in Yemen was making the Gulf nation bitter towards Iran, adding that “the Saudi King directed accusations against Iran, an attempt to disclaim responsibility for war crimes committed by his country against women and children in Yemen.”

The Saudi monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly, launched a sharp attack on Iran, calling for an international solution to prevent it from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

King Salman said, in a speech delivered on Wednesday via video to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly: “The Kingdom has extended its hands for peace with Iran and has dealt with it over the past decades with positivity and openness, and has received its presidents several times to discuss ways to build good-neighborly relations and mutual respect, and welcomed efforts. But again and again, the whole world has seen the Iranian regime exploiting these efforts to increase its expansionist activities, build its terrorist networks, use terrorism, and waste the resources and wealth of the Iranian people to achieve expansion projects that only result in chaos, extremism and sectarianism.”

The Saudi monarch accused the “Iranian regime of continuing, through its tools, to target the Kingdom with ballistic missiles, which exceeded 300 missiles and more than 400 unmanned aircraft, in flagrant violation of Security Council Resolutions 2216 and 2231.”

He added, “Experiences with the Iranian regime have taught us that partial solutions and attempts to appease have not stopped its threats to international peace and security. A comprehensive solution and a firm international stance must ensure a radical treatment of the Iranian regime’s pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and the development of its ballistic missile program and its interference in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Source: RT