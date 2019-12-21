On Thursday, the US Secretary of State reiterated that America “supports” and “stands with” Iranians protesting fuel price hikes, and would continue piling on sanctions against Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi has lashed out against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, suggesting he was not fit to serve as America’s top diplomat.

“Foreign ministers are usually harbingers of peace, reconciliation, dialogue, and respect, but Mr. Pompeo is the mouthpiece of [those who] bully, deceive, humiliate and insult, with an angry, aggressive, ignorant and extremist language,” the spokesman said, his comments quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.

Characterizing Pompeo’s recent remarks about US support for Iranian protesters as a “propaganda show,” Mousavi recalled that the secretary of state was appointed to his post from his previous job as CIA director, a “hellish, deceitful, and torturer organisation” intent on overthrowing foreign governments.

Mousavi claimed that Pompeo has brought his “hellish thoughts” from his time at the US intelligence agency to his current job, adding that the secretary was not “on a par with any foreign minister in the world.”

Pompeo served as the director of the Central Intelligence agency between 2017 and 2018. At an April 2019 speech at Texas A&M University, Pompeo quipped that during his time at the CIA, “we lied, we cheated, we stole,” saying the experience reminded him “of the glory of the American experiment.”

The CIA helped stage a coup d’etat against Iran’s democratically elected government in 1953 after it moved to nationalize the country’s oil resources. The US-backed government was itself overthrown in the Iranian Revolution of 1979, leading to over four decades of poor relations between Tehran and Washington.

Source: Sputnik

