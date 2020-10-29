BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the American Associated Press published satellite images showing that Iran has begun building a new nuclear facility inside the Natanz facility, which was exposed to an explosion last July.

Pictures released by the San Francisco-based Plant Labs showed that, since August, Iran has paved a new road south of Natanz toward what analysts believe is a former firing range for security forces at the facility.

The publication of the pictures came after the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations agreed on Wednesday to build a new nuclear facility, according to the Associated Press, which indicated that a picture published the day before yesterday shows what appears to be construction equipment there.

Satellite photos show Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear agency acknowledged Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant. https://t.co/S5AL4sPn2L — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2020

There was no comment from Iran on the report, which was published by the American news agency.

Analysts at the James Martin Center for Nuclear Nonproliferation Studies believe that excavations are currently underway at the site.

For his part, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said last Tuesday that the agency’s inspectors were aware of the construction process.

He explained that Iran has informed the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who continue to inspect the Iranian sites despite the collapse of the nuclear agreement.

He added, “This means that they have started, but it has not been completed. It is a long process.”