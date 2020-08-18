BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Iran has begun the large-scale modernization of the Russian T-72S tanks. Work is underway in the Tanker Plant in the area of ​​the city of Doroud (Lorestan Governorate) to modernize these tanks, as the Iranian Armed Forces continue to strengthen their forces.

The Minister of Defense, Major General Amir Hatami, recently visited the military facility and was briefed on the ongoing work progress.

As shown in the photos published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the tanks were equipped with new towers with a higher level of protection.

Deep upgrade of Iranian T-72 tanks up to as I inderstand Karrar standart on Bani Hashim Industrial Complex in Dorud. New turret, FCS, protection, remote controlled machinegun, looks like laser warning sensors etc. pic.twitter.com/JNRfxoPSBo — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) August 13, 2020

Dynamic protection is also installed. On the front of the hull, special horizontal armor plates are placed, which, when hitting the tank with ammunition, do not allow the adjacent elements of the “reactive armor” to operate in the idle position.

The tank is equipped with a new target designation system, in which, in addition to daytime optical technology, there is a night thermal imaging channel. Left from the T-72S tank is a 1K13 “Neman”, which is used to guide Tondar anti-tank missiles, a clone of the Russian 9M119M missile.

The turret is equipped with a remotely controlled 12.7 mm machine gun and the tanks are equipped with a diesel engine with a power of up to 1000 hp.