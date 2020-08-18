BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Iran has begun the large-scale modernization of the Russian T-72S tanks. Work is underway in the Tanker Plant in the area of the city of Doroud (Lorestan Governorate) to modernize these tanks, as the Iranian Armed Forces continue to strengthen their forces.
The Minister of Defense, Major General Amir Hatami, recently visited the military facility and was briefed on the ongoing work progress.
As shown in the photos published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the tanks were equipped with new towers with a higher level of protection.
Deep upgrade of Iranian T-72 tanks up to as I inderstand Karrar standart on Bani Hashim Industrial Complex in Dorud. New turret, FCS, protection, remote controlled machinegun, looks like laser warning sensors etc. pic.twitter.com/JNRfxoPSBo
— Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) August 13, 2020
Dynamic protection is also installed. On the front of the hull, special horizontal armor plates are placed, which, when hitting the tank with ammunition, do not allow the adjacent elements of the “reactive armor” to operate in the idle position.
Deep upgrade of Iranian T-72 tanks up to as I inderstand Karrar standart on Bani Hashim Industrial Complex in Dorud. New turret, FCS, protection, remote controlled machinegun, looks like laser warning sensors etc. pic.twitter.com/JNRfxoPSBo
— Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) August 13, 2020
The tank is equipped with a new target designation system, in which, in addition to daytime optical technology, there is a night thermal imaging channel. Left from the T-72S tank is a 1K13 “Neman”, which is used to guide Tondar anti-tank missiles, a clone of the Russian 9M119M missile.
The turret is equipped with a remotely controlled 12.7 mm machine gun and the tanks are equipped with a diesel engine with a power of up to 1000 hp.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.