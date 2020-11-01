BEIURT, LEBNAON (6:30 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian army’s air force, Brigadier General Aziz Nasir Zadeh, announced on Sunday, that the Iranian army will begin, on Monday, air exercises with the participation of seven air bases, over a period of two days.

Zadeh said, “The main and operational stages of the air force maneuvers of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be launched tomorrow, using part of the air force’s capabilities of seven bases belonging to this force, and under the command of Babaei base, in the general area of ​​Isfahan province.”

He continued, “These maneuvers began on Saturday, with the transfer of aircraft and fighters from all air force bases to the Isfahan base,” noting that “at this stage, the exercises will take place with the participation of dozens of combat aircraft, bombers, and drones, during the main and operational phase for two days.”

Zadeh explained that their “Sukhoi-24, F-4, F-5, F-7, MiG-29, F-14, Lightning aircraft, Boeing 707 and 747 fuel transport aircraft, C130 transport and support aircraft, participated in the exercises. In addition to the unmanned aircraft, Karrar, Ababil, Arch and Walkman 99, equipped with missiles, long-range smart bombs and interceptor missiles have been deployed at Babaei base in recent days.”

“The aim of conducting the maneuvers is to improve combat capabilities and practice implementing operational plans and obtaining a suitable model for the battle, in real conditions and by using different types of aircraft,” the Iranian army’s air force commander added.