BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the ninth phase of the “99th Fedayeen Al-Wilayat” maneuvers of the Iranian Air Force began in Isfahan province, central Iran, with the participation of seven military air bases in different parts of the country.

The Fedayeen al-Wilayat maneuvers that are held annually, and this year they are called No. 99, given the current Persian year 1399.

The spokesperson for the manuevers, Brigadier General Farhad Koudarzi, said that dozens of combat aircraft, bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport aircraft, interceptor, reconnaissance, air and drone fighters will participate for a period of two days in the main stage of the exercises.

He added, “Sukhoi-24, F4, F5, F-7, F-14, MiG-29 and Thunderbolt heavy bombers will participate in these maneuvers, as well as Boeing airborne aircraft.”

In addition to this, there will be various types of drones equipped with high-precision missiles and long-range smart bombs that will take part in these maneuvers.