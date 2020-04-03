BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 P.M.) – The Iranian-backed Asbat al-Thaireen group said on Friday that they had planned to carry out an attack on the U.S. military wing at the Ain Al-Assad Airbase this week.

The group said, as reported by Press TV, that it had prepared itself for an attack on Ain al-Asad as the US undersecretary of defense and a number of other American officials visited it but called off the operation after realizing a number of Iraqi troops were nearby.

They would later call off the operation after they noticed Iraqi military personnel in the vicinity of the base.

The statement also warned that the group possesses equipment and weapons that the enemy would not even imagine, but has tasted them at Taji military base

On Thursday, Kata’ib Hezbollah warned US President Donald Trump about taking any hostile measures against the Iraqi nation and its paramilitary forces.

In a statement, Kata’ib Hezbollah warned that they would continue their attacks until all U.S. forces withdraw from Iraq.

An Iraqi resistance group has revealed a plot by the US military to exploit a coronavirus pandemic affecting the Arab country and launch attacks on PMU positions.

Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran with a “heavy price” if the Islamic Republic or its allies in Iraq attack American troops in Iraq.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

The US deployed Patriot missile systems to Iraq last week, apparently as a precaution against possible rocket attacks.

Advertisements