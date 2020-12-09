BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 A.M.) – Assistant Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, announced the arrest of some of those involved in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In an interview with Al-Alam TV, Abdollahian explained that some of the perpetrators in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh were identified by the security services and arrested, and they could not flee from justice.

In response to a question about who was behind the assassination, he said: “Some security officials in the Zionist entity claimed that their fake entity was behind this operation, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to deny this. Netanyahu is a coward in the first place. He may raise some allegations but he does not dare take responsibility because he knows he cannot bear the consequences.”

He continued: “What I can say now is that those who ordered the execution of this crime have been identified and there is no doubt that they will receive a firm response.”

Abdollahian added that, “With regard to the details of this intelligence and security operation that will be taken to respond to this network, I prefer, based on the sensitivity of the subject and the file, that it be announced in a timely manner by the relevant security departments that have been defending the power and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran for many years.”

It should be noted that Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by unknown assailants near the capital city, Tehran, on November 27th.