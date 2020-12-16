BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a member of the National Security Committee in Parliament, that the authorities had arrested people who provided weapons and a vehicle used in the assassination of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

According to Fars News Agency , the Iranian parliamentarian indicated that the security authorities monitored the elements that provided the logistical equipment (weapons and cars) to the perpetrators of the assassination, and the persons who had contact with them were identified in addition to those who coordinated the assassination.

For his part, the spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Shura Council, Abu Fadl Amami, announced that other dimensions of the assassination of the Fakhrizadeh will be discussed within the National Security Committee, in the presence of the Minister of Security.

“The Ministry of Security submitted a report on its performance in the field of security and confronting the enemy’s attempts to penetrate into the country and monitor its movements abroad, as well as discussing technical issues,” he said

The spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Shura Council stated that “the relevant departments of the Ministry of Security have provided clarifications about the follow-up to the assassination of the martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.”

“During the committee meeting, a report on the measures taken against the enemy’s intelligence services was heard,” as well as a report on the case of Abdullah Jaab from the “struggle movement.”

He stressed that “the intelligence monitoring capacity of the Ministry of Security revealed that the enemies have used huge sums of money for propaganda in a large way to penetrate culturally in Iran.”

The head of the Research and Technology Center at the Iranian Defense Ministry, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed on November 27.

Iran accused Israel of his assassination, and the Revolutionary Guards promised a “harsh response” to his assassination.