BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Iranian state television announced on Thursday that the Ministry of Intelligence has arrested a separatist leader from among the Iranian Arabs on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed dozens of people in the Khuzestan province.
An Arab separatist movement called the “Ahwaz National Resistance”, which seeks to establish a state in the oil-rich Khuzestan region, was responsible for the attack that killed 25, nearly half of them from the Revolutionary Guards.
The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization also claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iranian state TV said, “Iranian Ministry of Intelligence agents have arrested Farajallah Chaab, the leader of the separatist group, ” without explaining when or how Chaab, who lives in Sweden, was arrested, according to Reuters.
“Chaab has planned several other major attacks in Tehran and Khuzestan province in recent years…he has recently been planning to launch a new terrorist operation that failed with the efforts of the intelligence ministry agents,” state TV added.
It broadcast on Wednesday what it described as the confessions of Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dual national, who appeared to admit being behind the attack on the military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.
State TV often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.
“We are aware that (a) Swedish citizen has appeared in a TV programme in Iran. This is something we are addressing in our contacts with representatives of Iran,” a Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.
Source: Reuters
