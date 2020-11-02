BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The head of the National Security Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Mojtaba Dhu al-Nour, announced on Sunday, the arrest of the head of the separatist “Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz”, the dissident Habib Al-Kaabi.

Dhul-Nour confirmed that Al-Kaabi was arrested outside Iran, and transferred inside the country.

Iranian television reported that Tehran managed to lure Al-Kaabi to Turkey, arrest him there and transfer him to Iran, in cooperation with the Turkish security services.

Dhu al-Nour pointed out that Al-Kaabi is under investigation by the security forces at the present time, and described the process of his arrest as a “successful achievement” by the Iranian security services, stressing that “he will receive his penalty after undergoing a fair trial.”

The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Al-Ahvaz confirmed the authenticity of the reports about Al-Kaabi’s arrest, accusing the Iranian intelligence services of “kidnapping him on Turkish territory, after a process of induction in which a Gulf Arab state and Ahvazi personalities participated and contributed,” which they did not reveal.

Tehran classifies this movement as a “terrorist” organization, which calls for the secession of the Ahvaz region inhabited by Iranian Arabs, and accuses it of being responsible for targeting a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, in September of 2018, which killed 29 and wounded 57 Iranian civilians and military forces. The movement claimed responsibility for it, before ISIS said they were behind it.