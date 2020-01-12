British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was briefly detained outside of Amirkabir University in Tehran over his alleged role in ‘inciting and directing’ anti-government protesters, Tasnim news agency reports.

The diplomat was among a group of people detained for seeking to “to organize, instigate and direct some radical and destructive actions,” according to the Tehran-based news agency. He was released several hours later, but will reportedly be summoned on Sunday for further questioning.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the incident with the British diplomat a “flagrant violation of international law,” insisting that Macaire was was detained without any “grounds or explanation,” for simply taking photos of a peaceful rally. Tehran has yet to issue official comments.

Hundreds of people flocked to universities in Iran earlier on Saturday, for vigils and protests, after Tehran admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian plane with 176 on board, many of whom were Iranian students.

While many were bringing flowers and lighting candles, some groups blocked roads and carried banners, chanting anti-government slogans that “apologies and resignations” wasn’t enough and demanding “prosecutions and constitutional changes.”

In the evening, security forces deployed tear gas and water cannon to disperse an agitated crowd still chanting slogans outside the Amirkabir University of Technology, videos shared online show. An unspecified number of activists were detained, the British envoy allegedly among them.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces admitted that Flight 752 was shot down on Wednesday due to human error, on the day that Tehran was responding to the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

ALSO READ  Pompeo allegedly convinced Trump to assassinate Soleimani

Offering his condolences to the victims’ families, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani apologized for the “disastrous mistake” on behalf of Iran, fully acknowledging that the tragedy was caused by the erroneous actions of his country’s military.

 

Source: RT, Tasniim

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
It's absolutely ILLEGAL to arrest a diplomat, and even question him/she. All you can do is revoking his credentials with a delay allowing him/her to leave the country.
No surprise from the shitlamic regime.
No surprise from the shitlamic regime.

Ishaq Jude
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Ishaq Jude
A diplomat is a person who is appointed to conduct DIPLOMACY with another State. He has no rights to participate in riots and support anti-government protesters. His office is NOT in Amirkabir University in Tehran.

Uncka Buny
Guest
Uncka Buny
This is his delay. Britain should be pulling him. Any ambassador attending a rally or protest adds credibility to it. It's interference in another government's business and He shouldn't have remained there 'taking photos'.

