BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 A.M.): On Wednesday, the Iranian Ministry of Defense announced that they have identified of all those involved in the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, after it revealed earlier today that there is serious evidence indicating the involvement of the intelligence services of Israel in the operation.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Saeed Shabanian said during a speech commemorating the forty-day anniversary of the killing of Fakhrizadeh:

“All those involved in the assassination of the nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh have been identified and the necessary steps have been taken to arrest them and there will be harsh revenge for the perpetrators of this crime, and they will be punished for their business in time. ”

The Iranian Defense Minister, Amir Hatami, confirmed in a statement earlier today that there is crucial evidence indicating the involvement of the intelligence services of Israel in the assassination of the scientist in the field of nuclear energy, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, pointing out that his country reserves the right to respond.

Hatami said in the statement: “There is serious evidence about the role of the Israeli intelligence services in the assassination of the martyr Fakhrizadeh,” adding that “the intelligence of the Zionist entity is directly involved in the assassinations of a number of Iranian scientists.”

The Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in late November after his his convoy was targeted near the capital city, Tehran.

The Iranian government accused Israel of carrying out the assassination, while the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, threatened to respond in a timely manner to the assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist , and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ali Khamenei, called for an investigation into the assassination, stressing at the same time the need to issue a final punishment to the perpetrators.