BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:55 P.M.) – The director of the Iranian Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, Amir Mousavi, said that the production of a film about the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, provides an unparalleled model of resistance.

On Sunday morning, the Fars News Agency quoted Mousavi as saying that Iran’s initiative to hold the 16th International Film Festival of Resistance is a unique step that, through art and film making, has created a link between resistance, public opinion and artists.

Mousavi explained that the international festival of resistance films can record the resistance of the region in Iran, Lebanon and Syria, especially Palestine in history, through theater and cinematic works, as Palestine witnessed various forms of resistance and struggle.

Mousavi stressed that Soleimani is a multi-dimensional personality, noting that producing a film about his personality is an important step because it is possible through cinematic films to shed light on the various angles of this prominent military figure.

The director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations of Iran went on to say that Soleimani’s modesty in dealing with military comrades led to his “unrivaled popularity among the mujaheddine on the resistance front, and this case is understood only by the individuals who were next to him on the resistance front, which is a good model for the resistance.”

