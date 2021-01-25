BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Tehran is open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia, in case the latter avoids violence and neglect of regional security and cooperation with powers outside the region.

“If we see this change in the behavior and rhetoric of the Saudis, Iran will certainly be open to dialogue with it,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

In the context of talking about the Yemeni crisis, he ​​pointed out that “it is not possible to talk about peace in Yemen, while Saudi Arabia continues to bomb the Yemeni people,” stressing that “it is not possible to talk about Saudi Arabia’s willingness to change, while it is still waging war on Yemen, and supporting the inclusion of the Houthis on the US terrorism list. ”

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that repairing the relationship with Saudi Arabia was one of the first issues that he discussed, after assuming the foreign affairs portfolio, with the late commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran remain high, as both countries continue to accuse one another of destabilizing the Middle East and threatening the security of the region.

