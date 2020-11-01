BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:05 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian authorities announced the installation of a housing platform in the joint field with Saudi Arabia and in the Gulf.

“The weight of the new platform that was installed today is 680 tons,” said the official for developing the Forzan oil field at the Iranian Continental Shelf Company, Abu Al-Qasim Khadbakhshi, noting that “the installation process took place in the early hours of the day against the background of preparing the necessary conditions and infrastructure by specialists.”

The Iranian official confirmed, “The dimensions of the platform are 20 by 14 meters, and it consists of 4 floors, and by its installation, the appropriate capabilities are available for the employees of the extraction department in the joint Forzan oil field,” explaining that “13 oil wells will be drilled within the framework of the development of the Forzan field, and that is among 33 Projects on the agenda of the Ministry of Oil to stabilize and increase oil production. ”

Khadbakhshi noted, “The first stage of developing the field began about three months ago, and aims to maintain and stabilize the actual production and thus increase the field’s production capacity by 12 thousand barrels per day.”

In early October, the Iranian authorities announced the installation of a marine housing platform in the Gulf region in a joint oil field with Saudi Arabia. The director of facilities installation at the Iranian Continental Shelf Company, Muhammad Hussein Karimi, announced that a floating residential platform had been shipped from the Iranian port of Bushehr to the Forzan field, indicating that the floating marine platform had headed to the joint maritime area with Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

Source: RT, Fars