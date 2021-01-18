BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that his country has officially warned the United States that it will file a complaint against it to the International Court of Justice.

Khatibzadeh said, as reported by the Mehr News Agency:” a memorandum issued an official warning and submitted to the United States through the Swiss embassy.”

“This memorandum warns the American side that if it does not stop its illegal actions against Iranian diplomats in international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund located in America, Tehran will file a complaint against it in the International Court of Justice.”

“The US government has always persecuted Iranian diplomats and their families working in international organizations in the United States, and these measures have disrupted the work of Iranian diplomats and several other countries.”

“The United States government, despite its pledge to host many international organizations, has never been a worthy host,” he emphasized.

He added that “throughout the history of the United Nations, it has sought to persecute and harm diplomats and the families and children of diplomats from countries that have mutual disputes with them.”

Source: Mehr News