BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Tehran public prosecutor announced on Monday, the identity of 36 people involved in the assassination of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, on January 3rd in Baghdad, Iraq.
“Thirty-six people were involved in the assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, including political and military officials from the United States and other governments, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest and announcement by the international police of the red status against them, at the instigation of the judiciary,” the prosecutor said.
“He will be at the top of the list, U.S. President Donald Trump, and his pursuit will continue even after his term ends,” he said, accusing these people of “murder” and carrying out a “terrorist act.”
It is noteworthy to mention that the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed during an American raid outside of the Baghdad International Airport.
General Soleimani was accompanied by the former deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was also killed in the attack.
Following the assassination, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran carried out a powerful attack on January 8th, targeting the U.S. military wings of two airbases in Iraq.
