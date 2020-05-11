BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Iranian Navy announced the death of 19 soldiers and the hospitalization of 15 others on the battleship Konark.

The Iranian Navy said in a statement on Monday that friendly fire caused the accident, as an Iranian missile hit a support ship in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.

The Department of Public Relations in the Navy clarified that while a number of naval forces were conducting exercises in the waters of Jask and Chabahar in the Gulf of Oman, the Konark ship was involved in an accident, noting that the ship was transported to the coasts for technical inspection.

The Navy did not mention in the statement the cause of the accident, and added that investigations are still ongoing, stressing the need to avoid any speculation and unconfirmed reports in this regard.

Iranian media sources said that the Jamaran destroyer accidentally hit Konark during the Iranian naval exercises; however, the government refrained from placing blame on any person or crew.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Iranian Navy accidentally bombs own warship in Persian Gulf

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Eliot Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Eliot
Guest
Eliot
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It did not sink

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-11 12:05