BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Iranian Navy announced the death of 19 soldiers and the hospitalization of 15 others on the battleship Konark.
The Iranian Navy said in a statement on Monday that friendly fire caused the accident, as an Iranian missile hit a support ship in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.
The Department of Public Relations in the Navy clarified that while a number of naval forces were conducting exercises in the waters of Jask and Chabahar in the Gulf of Oman, the Konark ship was involved in an accident, noting that the ship was transported to the coasts for technical inspection.
The Navy did not mention in the statement the cause of the accident, and added that investigations are still ongoing, stressing the need to avoid any speculation and unconfirmed reports in this regard.
Iranian media sources said that the Jamaran destroyer accidentally hit Konark during the Iranian naval exercises; however, the government refrained from placing blame on any person or crew.
