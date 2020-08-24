BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Navy, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, announced the delivery of the Iranian long-range cruise missile, which was dubbed the “Martyr Abu Mahdi”, to their forces.
On Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Khanzadi as saying that it will be “a great event” once the Martyr Abu Mahdi missile is delivered to the Iranian Navy.
In a statement from the port-city of Bandar Abbas, while presenting a number of the new commanders of the naval fleet in the southern part of the country, Khanzadi said: “The missile group is the longest guarantee of the country’s security and power.”
He explained that his country was able, in light of the high motivation of the people of the country, to manufacture the ‘Qadir’ missiles with a range of 300 km and marine cruise missiles, which they named after the late commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.
“In the future, we will get sound barrier-breakers, which is a priority for us,” he said.
Khanzadi referred to the three maritime areas of the Iranian Navy, namely “Imamat,” “Wilayat,” and “Nabut,” noting that in the future, the largest fleet of the naval force would be concentrated in the third region, “Nabut” in Chabahar and its bases.
