BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – One of the commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, announced on Friday, the birth of a “new force” in the Revolutionary Guard due to the merging of two military forces.

According to Hajizadeh’s statrement, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has generated a new force through the combination of new missile capabilities on the one hand and drones and the use of artificial intelligence technology on the other hand.

He considered, in statements carried by the Fars News Agency, that the first stage of the “Great Prophet” maneuvers are “simulated operations to attack the enemy’s strengths and defensive fortifications.”

The commander of the al-Jouf al-Aqsa forces stated that the Revolutionary Guards possessed a new capacity through “the integration of new missile capabilities, unmanned flight operations and the use of artificial intelligence techniques.”

On the maneuvers that Iran conducted on Friday, Hajizadeh indicated that the Iranian drone system had destroyed the enemy’s air defenses, and that missiles would later be launched to destroy the enemy’s main sites (hypothetical in the maneuvers).

“The missiles that were used in the first stage of the (Great Prophet) maneuvers are a new type of ballistic missile equipped with separate warheads and radar, and it takes less time than its predecessors to prepare and launch,” said the commander of the Space Force, revealing new missiles.

He showed some of the features of these missiles manufactured in the central desert in central Iran, where he explained that these missiles “and after their stability in the required place, they need less than five minutes for guidance and launch.”

According to the commander, these missiles can fly at different altitudes while heading towards the specified targets, and have the ability to penetrate the enemy’s missile shield.

The first phase of the drills took place in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hussein Salami, and the commander of the Air Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and the maneuvers were also attended by leaders of the armed forces, and at this stage, new models of ballistic missiles and drones were used.

Source: Fars