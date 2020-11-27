BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed in statement on Friday, the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, during a clash between his protection team and terrorists.
“Armed terrorist elements attacked, on Friday afternoon, a car carrying the scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Innovation Organization at the Ministry of Defense,” according to the Iranian Ministry of Defense statement.
The statement continued, “During the clash between his security protection team and the terrorists, Mr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and subsequently transferred to the hospital.”
The statement added that the medical team did not succeed in saving the nuclear scientist, who died from his wounds.
This latest assassination comes just days after reports surfaced of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to potentially strike the Islamic Republic before he leaves office on January 20th, 2021.
As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination.
