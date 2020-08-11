BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iranian authorities announced the arrest of five spies who worked for Western intelligence within the ministries of foreign affairs and industry, defense companies and the Atomic Energy Organization.

According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, Ghalam Hossein Ismaili, said in his weekly press conference, that the five “were spying in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Industry and public companies and the Ministry of Defense and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in favor of the organizations of Western intelligence services.”

On August 1, Iran announced the dismantling of a cell operating against the Islamic Republic from neighboring countries and inside the country, with some based in the United States.

For his part, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Ibrahim Raisi, said the U.S. and Europe have become a safe haven for terrorists from around the world, praising the efforts of the Iranian Ministry of Security for arresting the leader of an outlawed organization.