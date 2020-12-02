BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the arrest of three people in the West Azerbaijan province, who were planning to carry out terrorist operations.

The Revolutionary Guard said that they had confiscated weapons that were in the possession of the three men that were arrested this evening.

They did not release any details about the terrorist operations; however, in the few months, the IRGC has clashed with Kurdish separatist forces in the West Azerbaijan province, especially near the border of the Iraqi-Kurdistan region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 14th, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had carried out artillery strikes against sites of “enemy groups” outside the northwestern borders of the country.

The bombing came after the killing of three Iranian border guards, during an armed attack in the western region of Azerbaijan bordering the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and Turkey.