BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – South Korea and Iran reached an agreement on Wednesday to “continue their talks on the early release of a Korean ship seized there and to settle the problem of frozen Iranian assets in Korea.”

The Korean Foreign Ministry stated, in a press release, that “through multi-faceted consultations with senior Iranian officials, South Korea and Iran will work together to reach quick and constructive solutions regarding the pending issues based on the long friendship between the two countries,” the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

Regarding the frozen assets, Seoul urged Tehran to “cooperate to find an appropriate way to use the assets by recognizing the fact that the Korean and US financial systems are closely linked, and that consultation in this regard with the US side is inevitable.”

Earlier in the day, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Shura Council, Mojtabi Dhu al-Nuri, called for Seoul to initiate the immediate release of the frozen Iranian financial assets with South Korean banks.

The Iranian parliamentary official affirmed that the historical relations between the two peoples and the absence of crises in bilateral cooperation constitute a suitable ground for the growth and development of relations in various fields between the two countries, calling on Seoul to immediately initiate the release of the frozen Iranian financial assets with South Korean banks.

For his part, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of South Korea expressed his pleasure at his visit to Tehran, and that he had held close consultations with Iranian officials, and said:

“We have had constructive and beneficial talks with officials of the Iranian Republic on the path of developing and developing bilateral cooperation and removing problems and obstacles from the path of strengthening cooperation. Seoul’s will is based on the release of frozen Iranian financial assets and their return to Tehran.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards detained a South Korean oil tanker on the 4th of January, on the grounds of environmental pollution to the level of hostage-taking, saying that it is Seoul that is holding Iran’s money “hostage”.

Source: ISNA