BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said that Iran and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization “are two sides of the same coin.”
In an interview with Vice News, Prince Khalid bin Salman said Iran wants to export its revolutions to neighboring countries because they have ‘expansionist’ ambitions.
“The Iranian regime wants to export its revolutions to neighboring countries, they have expansionist ideas, and they do not want a partnership between the countries of the region,” the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister said.
He continued: “I think Iran and its militias are a threat to the security of the region. They, along with ISIS and Al Qaeda, are two sides of the same coin, even if the ideology differs.”
“Both (Iran and ISIS) do not believe in the sovereignty of states and believe in the establishment of a cross-border ideological state, and neither respect international laws,” the prince stated. “When it comes to us, we are the common enemy and they cooperate against us.”
The Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense stressed that what Saudi Arabia wants in the region is different from what Iran wants in it.
“We want partners, we want stability, we want security, we want countries that are independent. Saudi Arabia does not have any militias in the Middle East. On the other hand, no one can count all the Iranian militias in the Middle East in one sentence,” he continued.
He would conclude by saying that Saudi Arabia plays a productive role in the region, citing the Kingdom’s assistance to Lebanon.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.