BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said that Iran and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization “are two sides of the same coin.”

In an interview with Vice News, Prince Khalid bin Salman said Iran wants to export its revolutions to neighboring countries because they have ‘expansionist’ ambitions.

“The Iranian regime wants to export its revolutions to neighboring countries, they have expansionist ideas, and they do not want a partnership between the countries of the region,” the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister said.

He continued: “I think Iran and its militias are a threat to the security of the region. They, along with ISIS and Al Qaeda, are two sides of the same coin, even if the ideology differs.”

“Both (Iran and ISIS) do not believe in the sovereignty of states and believe in the establishment of a cross-border ideological state, and neither respect international laws,” the prince stated. “When it comes to us, we are the common enemy and they cooperate against us.”

The Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense stressed that what Saudi Arabia wants in the region is different from what Iran wants in it.

“We want partners, we want stability, we want security, we want countries that are independent. Saudi Arabia does not have any militias in the Middle East. On the other hand, no one can count all the Iranian militias in the Middle East in one sentence,” he continued.

He would conclude by saying that Saudi Arabia plays a productive role in the region, citing the Kingdom’s assistance to Lebanon.

