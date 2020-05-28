BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami announced Thursday that his country will “reinforce the security belt” in the Gulf, especially in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hatimi said in his speech during the ceremony for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy that “preserving the security of this region is at the center of the Iranian Islamic Republic’s attention”, stressing that “the importance of this region is always taken into account when formulating strategic decisions of the country’s foreign policy He stressed that the Gulf’s security belt, especially the vital Strait of Hormuz, will be strengthened.

Hatami pointed out that although maintaining the security of the Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran, attempts to destabilize it have been ongoing for decades by a group of governments from countries outside the region: “The issue of destabilizing security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is constantly taking place to provide the pretext for more U.S. hegemony.”

“The United States recently sought to destabilize security in this international corridor by forming a regional and international military coalition hostile to Iran,” he continued.

The Iranian Minister of Defense described the tripartite naval maneuver between Iran, Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean as “the task, as it is the place where the three main straits converge in the world” (Malaga, Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab), adding that the issue of maintaining the security of these three straits is one of important international issues in current global conditions.

Advertisements