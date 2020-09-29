BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The alleged Telegram channel of Iran’s Young Journalist’s Club (YJC) reported that the Islamic Republic’s air defense forces shot down an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over their East Azerbaijan Province on Tuesday.
“The follow-up of the Young Journalists Club shows that the defense of the Iranian Armed Forces shot down an invading drone over Malekan city in the east Azerbaijan province,” the channel reported.
The channel posted a photo of the alleged downing of the drone, but did not provide any more details about the incident.
Furthermore, some video footage of the alleged incident was released on social media; it shows the moment the unknown aircraft was shot down by the Iranian air defense forces.
Armature video purportedly shows moment #Iran air defenses shoot down an "intruding drone" over northwestern province of East Azarbaijan. It's not immediately clear which country the downed UAE belongs to. Tensions are rising amid clashes between #Armenia& #Azerbaijan. #Karabakh pic.twitter.com/lmj2KLzkdu
— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) September 29, 2020
It’s worth noting that the city of Malekan is located in northwestern Iran, south of Tabriz, which is the capital city of the East Azerbaijan Province.
Iran has yet to comment on the alleged downing of this unmanned aerial vehicle.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.