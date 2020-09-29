BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The alleged Telegram channel of Iran’s Young Journalist’s Club (YJC) reported that the Islamic Republic’s air defense forces shot down an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over their East Azerbaijan Province on Tuesday.

“The follow-up of the Young Journalists Club shows that the defense of the Iranian Armed Forces shot down an invading drone over Malekan city in the east Azerbaijan province,” the channel reported.

The channel posted a photo of the alleged downing of the drone, but did not provide any more details about the incident.

Furthermore, some video footage of the alleged incident was released on social media; it shows the moment the unknown aircraft was shot down by the Iranian air defense forces.

Armature video purportedly shows moment #Iran air defenses shoot down an "intruding drone" over northwestern province of East Azarbaijan. It's not immediately clear which country the downed UAE belongs to. Tensions are rising amid clashes between #Armenia& #Azerbaijan. #Karabakh pic.twitter.com/lmj2KLzkdu — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) September 29, 2020

It’s worth noting that the city of Malekan is located in northwestern Iran, south of Tabriz, which is the capital city of the East Azerbaijan Province.

Iran has yet to comment on the alleged downing of this unmanned aerial vehicle.