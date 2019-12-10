BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Image Satellite International released new photos on Tuesday of the Iranian base near the Syrian border-city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to the ISI report, the Iranian IRGC forces are building a tunnel within the Imam ‘Ali Base, which was previously attacked in highly-publicized strike by the Israeli forces in September.

The tunnel excavation began not only in spite of the compound #airstrike (9 Sept 2019) but even as a lesson learned from the mentioned #attack. pic.twitter.com/9hIxfHSY8e — ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) December 10, 2019

While the IRGC has not commented on these claims in the past, the Iranian force does in fact have a large presence in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, especially around the Iraqi border.

The IRGC has maintained a large presence in the area between the cities of Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal, with reports of several checkpoints setup along the road between them.

Over the weekend, an airstrike was reported on the IRGC’s positions in the Albukamal countryside; however, it is difficult to confirm due to the absence of sources in this region of Syria.

