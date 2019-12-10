BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Image Satellite International released new photos on Tuesday of the Iranian base near the Syrian border-city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
See here #ISI #intelligence report: https://t.co/WUxD5D9EAA#Space #IMINT #VISINT #Satellite #Syria #Iraq #Iran
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) December 10, 2019
According to the ISI report, the Iranian IRGC forces are building a tunnel within the Imam ‘Ali Base, which was previously attacked in highly-publicized strike by the Israeli forces in September.
The tunnel excavation began not only in spite of the compound #airstrike (9 Sept 2019) but even as a lesson learned from the mentioned #attack. pic.twitter.com/9hIxfHSY8e
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) December 10, 2019
While the IRGC has not commented on these claims in the past, the Iranian force does in fact have a large presence in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, especially around the Iraqi border.
The IRGC has maintained a large presence in the area between the cities of Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal, with reports of several checkpoints setup along the road between them.
Over the weekend, an airstrike was reported on the IRGC’s positions in the Albukamal countryside; however, it is difficult to confirm due to the absence of sources in this region of Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.