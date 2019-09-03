BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A Fox News report that was released on Tuesday alleged that Iran is building a massive military base inside of Syria.

According to the report, the Iranian military compound is being constructed between the Syrian city of Albukamal and Iraqi city of Al-Qa’im.

Using satellite images from the Israel-based Image Satellite International company, Fox News showed the construction of the compound along the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Previously, it was reported that the Iranian military was constructing a land bridge between Al-Qa’im and Albukamal; however, the Syrian authorities said that they were behind the construction as they prepare to reopen the crossing.

Fox News says the compound is in its advanced states and should be completed soon.

The problem with this claim, however, is that the Syrian authorities are preparing to reopen the crossing with their Iraqi counterparts. The crossing will likely have Iranian, Iraqi, and Syrian military personnel in the area.

The issue though is that the construction of this compound doesn’t necessarily mean it will be used by the Iranian Armed Forces or their allied paramilitaries.

Syria has a large number of border guards present near the crossing, so they could use the compound.

According to the Fox News report, the base has been dubbed the “Imam Ali” compound; this is named after Ali Ibn Abi Taleb, the revered first cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Syrian military has not yet commented on these latest allegations.

