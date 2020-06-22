BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Monday that “Iran has advanced its nuclear program” and has become the “most dangerous country in the Middle East against Israel.”

“The Islamic Republic is already in the third circle, but it affects the second and first circles, and it has made great progress with its nuclear program, but nuclear is not the only threat now,” Kochavi said in a speech during an official ceremony .

He explained: “Iran also has conventional weapons, and it helps finance our enemies in the first circle, headed by Hezbollah, which affects and helps Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and stands behind terrorist operations against Israel in various dimensions and fields of fighting on a large scale.”

The IDF Chief-of-Staff continued: “in light of the threats he mentioned, a military entity and a general at his head are required to focus their work morning and evening to monitor developments in the third circle.”

The IDF chief stressed that: “The elements of the Strategy Division and the follow-up of the third department should be vigilant, sharp, well-versed, who know the political, military and historical background and know the analysis of the existing reality in the fields and in the different departments, to view it with an outlook looking to the future, and capable to devise solutions and methods of work that maintain our superiority.”

