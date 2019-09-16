BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated before departing for Ankara Monday that the U.S. has played a destructive role in Syria.
“The U.S.’ motives in Syria have to do with supporting terrorists,” Rouhani said before leaving for Ankara to attend the tripartite meeting on the Syrian crisis with the Turkish and Russian leaders.
Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that his country does not want to declare war or escalate tensions, but he believes the continued U.S. presence in Syria is illegal.
Regarding the Iranian presence in Syria, President Rouhani said, “Our presence in Syria has to do with the fight against terrorism. We will leave at the request of the Syrian government.”
In turn, U.S. President Donald Trump said during the Security Council session that “the Iranian regime is the spearhead in spreading terrorism … and should not be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons.”
He would add, “Any solution in Syria must include a plan to deal with Iran.”
