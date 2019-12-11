BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, expressed his country’s opposition to the U.S. presence in Syria, indicating that the United States was profiting off of the Syrian oil they control.

Khaji said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic on Wednesday, “Tehran opposes the American presence in Syria, and believes that the United States, being in the Syrian oil regions, gets an income from that.”

The Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister stated: “One of the issues discussed in the Astana meeting was the issue of the American presence in Syria. Iran has strongly opposed the presence of the U.S. military in Syria,” noting that the U.S. presence violates international law.

He noted that the income from these areas should go to the Syrian people. He added: “According to our data, a portion of this money is sent to the United States, to some individuals, which violates international law,” noting that the Syrians face financial and economic difficulties.

The U.S. previously stated that the revenues from Syria’s oil goes to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Also sharing Iran’s opinion, Russia considers the American presence in Syria as a violation of international, as it was not made at the request of the Syrian government, and indicated that the concentration of American forces around the oil fields would increase the tension.

