Iran’s Permanent Envoy to the United Nations, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi slammed the U.S. and Saudi Arabia for promoting an arms race in the region through their military expenditure.
Ravanchi said on his twitter page on Monday night that the recent report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) about the 2019 world military expenditure “is quite revealing”, pointing out that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are in the top five of that list.
“U.S. top spender with $732 billion, 3.4% of its GDP. Saudi Arabia is 5th with $61.9 billion, 8% of its GDP. Iran is 18th with $12.6 billion, 2.3% of its GDP. So, who is advancing arms race in our region?” he asked.
A report by SIPRI said that of the 15 countries in the world with the highest defense budgets, six are NATO members: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Their combined military expenditure makes up for almost half of the world’s total figure. In 2019, the total military expenditure of NATO’s 29 member states was some $1.04 trillion.
According to the SIPRI report, in 2019, the U.S. was responsible for 38% of global military expenditure, totaling $732 billion. The increase over its 2018 budget alone amounted to the equivalent of Germany’s total expenditure in 2019.
Those funds went to cover some 16,000 extra military personnel, along with the modernization of its conventional weaponry and nuclear arsenal.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.