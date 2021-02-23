BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, February 23, the Iranian army revealed for the first time, the bomb that was used in the assassination of the late commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

In addition to revealing the bomb used to assassinate Soleimani, Iran also accused three Arab countries of participating in the attack against the Iranian general and the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, on January 3rd, 2020.

The Iranian Chief of Staff, Major General Muhammad Bagheri, said, as reported by the Mehr News Agency, “The bomb that the American forces used in the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and his companions, was not an ordinary bomb, but rather a bomb with which armored equipment is targeted, and it penetrates steel with a thickness of 30 cm, so that their bodies are cut into pieces.”

He continued: Soleimani, a foreign guest who entered Iraq at the official invitation of the Iraqi prime minister, was carrying a message to Saudi Arabia , and arrived in Iraq via a civilian plane on a public visit,” noting that his assassination “is a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and diplomatic rights, which is state terrorism and a crime that has been recognized.” America itself. ”

The Iranian Chief of Staff explained that the American bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait provided intelligence information to America and that planes flew from the military bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, and targeted the car that was carrying Qassem Soleimani.

Major General Muhammad Bagheri emphasized that “the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia bear the responsibility for the assassination of the martyr Qassem Soleimani.”

He stressed, “We have presented all those countries with documents that prove this, so that they will not be able to cover up their participation in that crime directly,” adding that the assassination of Qassem Soleimani was illegal and those behind the attack should be prosecuted.

Sources: Mehr, Sputnik

