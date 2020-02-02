BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Tehran accused Riyadh on Sunday of preventing them from participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit scheduled tomorrow to address the American peace plan between the Palestinians and Israelis.
“The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent an official protest note to the OIC Secretariat, and it will be distributed among its members,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Prior the last hours before the meeting, the visa was not granted to the delegation of Iran, headed by Hossein Jabri Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister, to participate in the meeting,” they added.
Last Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to settle the Palestinian-Israeli issue, known as the ” Deal of the Century , in the presence of senior Trump administration officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the ambassadors of Oman, the UAE and Bahrain.
The “Deal of the Century” provides for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the formula of a two-state solution, with Jerusalem remaining as a “unified” capital for Israel and the allocation of parts of the eastern side of the city to the Palestinian capital, in addition to Israel’s sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank.
Earlier in the day, Arab foreign ministers, at the conclusion of an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council, in the presence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, rejected the American plan as not meeting the minimum ambitions of the Palestinian people.
